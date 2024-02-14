PHC disposed off plea against PTI founder

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) disposed of Awami National Party (ANP) president Aimal Wali Khan plea against the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) founder for concealment of facts in nomination forms, on Wednesday.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Shakil Ahmed and Justice Waqar Ahmed. The petition filed by the ANP president claimed that the nomination papers filed by the PTI founder to contest by-election on seven constituencies were distorted as they omitted details of Toshakhana gifts.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court remarked that the assembly had been dissolved, and the PTI founder was no longer a member. The Peshawar High Court disposed of the case.

Court stops govt from cashing contractors bank guarantees for Othla dam project: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and SM Attique Shah stopped provincial government from cashing bank guarantees of Othla Dam’s contractors while adjourned further hearing, on Wednesday.

The counsel Alamzeb Khan advocate informed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government initiated Othla dam project for provision of water facility to 50 different villages in Swabi district. The initial cost estimated Rs1500 million but it was increased to Rs2200 million by Irrigation’s department due to hike in prices caused by inflation. He added that Rs200 million has been utilized on developmental project of Othla dam, the counsel argued.

PHC had ordered Deputy Commissioner Swabi to negotiate with stakeholders for ensuring establishment of Othla dam after rejecting writ petitions of different land owners against the proposed project, the lawyer added. However, the government had created several hurdles for the project and a Contempt of Court plea had filed which is fixed on 6th March for hearing in this regard, the counsel added. He claimed that the government had placed the project before caretaker cabinet for closure which is unconstitutional and illegal.

The contractors are directed for returning mobilization money otherwise their bank guarantees would be cashed by the government, the lawyer argued. The counsel Alamzeb Khan advocate argued that the caretaker government didn’t took approval from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) but generated recommendations from few engineers for the closure of the project which is also violation of Election’s Act.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javed informed that caretaker cabinet had postponed it and declare that the new government will decide fate of Othla Dam to continue the project or may to close. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah stopped cashing of bank guarantees of the contractors while adjourned further hearings.