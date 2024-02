ECP issues notifications of five dozen Assembly members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued notifications of around five dozen members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, including former Federal ministers Ijaz-ul-Haq, Sheikh Aftab, and others.

Former federal minister Ijaz ul Haq, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed) was notified as member of the National Assembly from NA-163, Bahawalnagar-IV, by securing 84,343 votes. Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was declared as winner from NA-49, Attock-I with 120,158 votes and Malik Sohail Khan from NA-50, Attock-II with 118,288 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Jam Abdul Karim Bijar was notified victorious from NA-229, Malir-I; Syed Rafiullah from NA-230, Malir-II; and Abdul Hakeem Baloch from NA-231, Malir-III, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Aasia Ishaque Siddique from NA-232, Korangi, Karachi-I; Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan from NA-233, Korangi, Karachi-II; Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada from NA-234, Koranig, Karachi-III; Muhammad Iqbal Khan from NA-235, Karachi , East-I; Hassan Sabir from NA-236, Karachi East-II; Asad Alam Niazi (PPPP) from NA-237, Karachi, East-III ; Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol (PPPP) from NA-239, Karachi South-I; Arshad Abdullah Vohra (MQM) from NA-240, Karachi South-II; Mirza Ikhtiar Baig (PPPP) from NA-241,Karachi South-III; and Syed Mustafa Kamal (MQM) from NA-242, Karachi Kaemari-I; Abdul Qadir Patel (PPPP) from from NA-243, Karachi, Kaemari-II; Muhammad Farooq Sattar (MQM) from NA-244, Karachi-West-I; Syed Hafeezuddin (MQM) from NA-245, Karachi, West-II; Syed Amin Ul Haque (MQM) from NA-246, Karachi West-III; Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan (MQM) from NA-247, Karachi Central-I; Khalid Maqbool Siddique (MQM) from NA-248, Karachi Central-II; Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui (MQM) from NA-249, Karachi Central-III; Farhan Chishti (MQM) from NA-250, Karachi Central-IV.

Those notified as returned candidates of Sindh Assembly included Muhammad Yousuf Baloch (PPPP) from PS-84 Malir-I; Muhammad Sajid from PS-85, Malir-II; Abdul Razaq Raja (PPPP) from PS-86, Malir-IV; Taj Muhammad Jamot (PPPP) from PS-87, Malir-IV; Ajaz Khan (Independent) from PS-88; Muhammad Saleem (PPPP) from PS-89, Malir-VI; Shariq Jamal (MQM) from PS-90, Korangi Karachi-II; Muhammad Farooq (Jamaat-e-Islami) from PS-91, Korangi, Karachi; Wajid Hussain Khan (Independent) from PS-92 , Korangi Karachi-IV; Sajid Hussain, (Independent) from PS-93 Korangi, Karachi; Najam Mirza (MQM) from PS-94, Korangi Karachi V; Muhammad Farooq Awan (PPPP) from PS-95, Korangi Karachi VI; Muhammad Awais (MQM) from PS-96, Korangi Karachi VII; Shaukat Ali (MQM) from PS-97, Karachi East-I; Arsalan Pawaiz (MQM) from PS-98,Karachi East-II; Syed Farhan Ansari (MQM) from PS-99, Karachi East-III; Syed Muhammad Usman (MQM) from PS-100,Karachi East-IV; Moid Anver (MQM) from PS-101, Karachi East-V; Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui (MQM) from PS-102, Karachi East-VI; Faisal Rafiq (MQM) from PS-103, Karachi East-VII; Muhammad Daniyal (MQM) from PS-104, Karachi East-VIII and Saeed Ghani (PPPP) from PS-105, Karachi East-IX; Muhammad Yousuf (PPPP) from PS-107, Karachi South-II; Muhammad Dilawar (MQM) from PS-108, Karachi South-III; Bilal Hussain Khan Jadoon (Independent) from ; Rahan Bandukda (Independent) from PS-110, Karachi South-V; Liaquat Ali Askani (PPPP) from PS-111, Kaemari-I; Sirbuland Khan (Independent) from PS-112, Kaemari-II; Fahim Ahmed (MQM) from PS-113, Kaemari-III; Muhammad Shabbir (Independent) from PS-114, Kaemari-IV; Ali Ahmed (PPPP) from PS-116, Karachi West-I; Sheikh Abdullah (MQM) from PS-117, Karachi West-II; Naseer Ahmed (MQM) from PS-118, Karachi West-III; Ali Khurshidi (MQM) from PS-119, Karachi West-IV; Muhammad Mazahir Amir (MQM) from PS-120, Karachi West-V; Ejaz Ul Haque (MQM) from PS-121, Karachi West-VI; Rahan Akram (MQM) from PS-122, Karachi Central-II; Abdul Waseem (MQM) from PS-123, Karachi Central-II; Abdul Basit (MQM) from PS-124, Karachi Central-III; Syed Adil Askari (MQM) from PS-125, Karachi Central-IV; Muhammad Iftikhar Alam (MQM) from PS-126, Karachi Central-V; Muhammad Maaz Mehboob (MQM) from PS-127, Karachi Central-VI; Taha Ahmed Khan (MQM) from PS-128, Karachi Central-VII and Jamal Ahmed (MQM) from PS-130, Karachi Central-IX.

ECP delays decision on Rehana Dar’s appeal: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has deferred the verdict on Rehana Dar’s plea to suspend the results of the NA-71 Sialkot constituency until February 22, following initial investigations into alleged voting irregularities.

Rehana Dar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf backed candidate in the NA-71 election contesting against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, has raised concerns over discrepancies in the official vote tally. She contends that while Form 45, utilized at polling stations, indicated her leading with a margin of 50,000 votes, the final outcome declared by the Returning Officer (RO) on Form 47 showed her trailing by 47,000 votes.