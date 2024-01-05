PHC issues notice to ECP in contempt of court plea

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in contempt of court plea and ordered for submission of reply till 16th January, on Friday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard contempt of court plea filed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against ECP for failure in compliance with the High Court orders.

According to details, ECP laying in the center of a legal battle as notices for contempt of court are issued in response to a petition filed by PTI. The court has called for responses from all parties involved, including the Election Commission, with a deadline set for January 16. The contempt petition alleges the Election Commission’s failure to restore PTI’s election symbol and promptly upload the certificate to its website, in violation of court orders.

Tehreek-e-Insaf contends that, despite court directives, the Election Commission has not issued the bat mark certificate to PTI, constituting contempt of court.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission of Pakistan has appealed to the Supreme Court against granting the bat symbol to Tehreek-e-Insaf. The appeal challenges the Peshawar High Court’s decision, arguing that PTI did not conduct inter-party elections under the Election Act. The Election Commission asserts that the Peshawar High Court’s decision goes against the Constitution and the law, urging the annulment of the ruling.

Meanwhile ECP officials convened an important meeting in which four commission members and the special secretary in attendance. The Law Wing of the Election Commission briefed the commission on legal aspects related to the Peshawar High Court decision.

Court orders MD SNGPL for submission of reply in Gas load shedding, low pressure case: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered Managing Director (MD) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for submission of reply in writ plea against gas load shedding as well as low pressure in the suburbs of Peshawar, on Friday.

The writ petition filed seven elected chairmen for Local Governments of different village councils while Farhan Tariq, Mohsin Kamran Sadiq and Muhammad Attique advocates appeared before PHC while arguing that Sui Northern Gas authorities are shutdown the provision of gas to Lala Zar, Kalakhel along with other suburbs on daily basis which had created multiple issues to the residents.

The first right on utilization of resources belongs to locals as per Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is providing more gas than its consumption, the writ pleaded. Moreover, the government had closed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations till 31st January but Sui Northern Gas closing in the name of load shedding and management which had compelled residents to send children to school without breakfast, the petition argued.

The counsel argued that concerned authorities are providing gas to industries at the expense of residents blatantly to create problems for domestic consumers.

The counsel Mohsin Kamran Sadiq advocate argued that PHC had declared first of all the need of consumers should be fulfilled as constitutional obligation. He argued that several applications are made before competent authorities but to no veil as well as residents load shedding and low pressure.