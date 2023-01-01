PHC orders both Secretaries food to appear today

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered federal and provincial secretaries along with Director Food to appear before court today (on Wednesday) in case regarding unprecedented hike in flour prices, on Tuesday.

The writ was filed by Haseeb Ullah Urmar while Danyal Chamkani Advocate argued the case before honorable Peshawar High Court while Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with others made respondents in the instant petition.

The counsel Danyal Khan Chamkani Advocate informed that in previous few days flour prices are increased unprecedently which has compelled public for roaming in search of basic food item. He added that both federal and provincial government turned blank eye towards price-hike on daily basis in flour.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demand for wheat as 4.5 million matric ton while the province cultivating 1.2 million matric ton while supply from Punjab was stopped from October 2022 which has created crisis in the market, the petition stated. The flour bag of weight 20 kilograms available on Rs3300 which has compelled poor people for starvation.

The petition sated that wheat is supplying to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on two routes including Attock and Darya Khan bridge while the province dependence on Punjab flour stand at 80% of total demands. Federal Minister for National Food Security already declared that there is no shortage of flour in the country, the petition added.

The counsel added that controlling inflation and purchase of wheat is responsibility of provinces after 18th constitutional amendment. He further requested honorable court to direct stern actions against hoarders and impose ban on export till availability of flour on reasonable price at local market.

However, Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that no one is interest in provision of relief to mases and added that government is running behind dollars but nothing is providing to public. Chief Justice inquired that is Minister for Food is available in the province? And ordered both provincial and federal secretaries as well as Director Food to appear before court today (on Wednesday).