PHC orders GM to enlist candidate for interview

Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Ijaz Anwar has ordered General Manager Media Relations Pakistan Television (PTV) Corporation to enlist Arshad Ali for interview while also directed to submit reply, on Wednesday.



The counsel Fazal Shah Mohmand Advocate argued that petitioner serving the PTV at Peshawar since 1992 and added that several positions were advertised for promotion of employees.



The counsel added that petitioner Arshad Ali has applied for the post and according to sources he has obtained highest marks in the test.



He argued that today (on Thursday) applicants are called for interview at Islamabad on nepotism.



The counsel requested to enlist petitioner for interview and ordered to ensure appointment on merit.



The divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered General Manager Public Relations to enlist Arshad Ali and submit reply in this regard while adjourned further hearing.