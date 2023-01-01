PHC orders submission of reply in detention for waving black flags

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan ordered submission record regarding arrest of two persons under section-3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) on 14th August for waving black flags, on Thursday.

Additional Advocate General Danyal Khan informed PHC that two persons were arrested by district administration Swat on 14th August by waving black flags as well as spreading hatred on social media platforms. Additional Advocate General further argued that detainee under 3MPO had started agitation among masses to create law and order situation in the area.

The counsel Shahab Khattak advocate argued that the arrest of applicants is illegal and based on political victimization while requested that PHC should declare administrative arrest warrant as well as to order release of petitioners. PHC has issued notices to provincial government and Deputy Commissioner Swat for submission of reply while adjourned further hearing till 24th August.

Similarly, PHC has granted status quo against re-advertisement of Assistant Professor Community Medicine at Khyber Girls Medical College and ordered to submit comments.

The counsel Saqib Rehman advocate argued that petitioner had applied for post of Assistant Professor at KGMC while called for interview while stood at top in merit list but the process didn’t proceeded since February 2023 while two others Assistant Professors are appointed announced in the same advertisement.

The counsel further argued that the petitioner is suffering due to nepotism and favouritism of the concerned authorities, however, Justice Arshad inquired regarding appointment on the position. The counsel informed that no appointment has been made but the petitioner is victimized by the process and added that applicant had obtained information regarding re-advertisement for the post.

In the meantime, Additional Advocate General Danyal Khan Chamkani appeared before court while PHC directed him to submit comments as well as KGMC’s administration and granted status quo against re-advertisement of the post.

ATC grants bail to former MPA: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar has granted bail to former Member Provincial Assembly Arif Yousaf in 9th& 10th May vandalism after the arrest of Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges.

According to prosecution, former MPA Arif Yousaf was booked in First Information Report registered at Khan Razzaq Shaheed police station for his involvement in 9th& 10th May vandalism.

However, petitioner’s counsel Ali Zaman Advocate argued that allegations placed against Arif Yousaf is baseless while co-accused already obtained bail in the case. Special Judge ATC Peshawar has ordered release of former MPA Arif Yousaf on bail after conclusion of arguments.