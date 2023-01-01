PHC rejects writ against appointments at UOP

Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has rejected writ against appoint of Graduate Training Teachers in subordinate schools of University of Peshawar (UOP), on Tuesday.



UOP’s lawyer Wasim-u-Din Khattak Advocate along with legal officer Riaz Khan appeared before PHC divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Shakeel Ahmad while informed that the petitioner was over aged up to 12 years.



The counsel for Imran Ullah argued that petitioner has applied for the posts while other candidates with lower score were recruited for the post of Graduate Training Teachers at UOP’s subordinate schools.



The divisional bench of PHC comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad rejected writ petition and declared UOP decision in line with the law.