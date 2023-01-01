PHC suspends arrest warrant under MPO

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan has suspended arrested warrant issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leadership, on Thursday.

The counsel Muhammad Adil Khan Advocate argued that argued that DC Bajaur has issued arrest’s warrant of PTI’s activists local leadership including petitioner Muhammad Mehran and other in protests arranged after arrest of Imran Khan.

The counsel added that arrest’s warrant of several persons issued who were not present at the locality and didn’t participated in the protests. He argued that district administration is harassing PTI workers and may the petitioner can face arrest under 3MPO as imposed by DC Bajaur. The counsel requested for suspension of arrest warrant under MPO and producing of record of First Information Reports (FIRs) against petitioner.

PHC suspended arrest warrant issued by DC Bajaur on 12th May under MPO while ordered provincial government to submit reply after conclusion of arguments and adjourned further hearing date to be fix. Although, Prosecution’s department has approached PHC against release of accused involved in 9th& 10th May vandalism by Anti-terrorism Courts (ATC).

Prosecution’s department has challenged bails of 310 accused while pleaded culprits were nominated directly for vandalism and arrested from the spot. The accused identified from Closed Circuit Camera Television (CCCTV) footage while identified by National Database and Registration Authority while arrested with help of Federal Investigation Agency and other law enforcement agencies, the appeal argued.

The appeal stated that accused has attacked public buildings including Election Commission of Pakistan office and burnt Radio Pakistan Peshawar center. The release of accused may cause disturbance and may cause law and order issues while pleaded PHC to cancel bails grant by ATC, the petition argued.

Meanwhile, PTI has withdrawn writ petition seeking constitution of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe 9th and 10th vandalism occurred after arrest of Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from Islamabad High Court for necessary amendments.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah accepted plea for withdrawal of writ for necessary amendments. The counsel Qazi Anwar and Shah Faisal Uthmankhel advocates argued requested for establishment of JIT in lines with constituted for Panama leaks which will submit report on weekly basis before court.

The counsel requested for withdrawal of writ to incorporate further evidences in the petition because in the current plea only Peshawar was target for collection of evidence but now audios, videos and other documentary evidences are available from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with applicant for amalgamation in the case. PHC has disposed-off writ petition after acceptance of withdrawal request from PTI for filing amended/fresh petition to incorporate further evidences in the case.