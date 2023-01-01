PHC told: Private medical colleges receiving donations

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed Peshawar High Court (PHC) the agency found that private medical colleges are grabbing hundreds of thousand rupees in the name of donations from students during inquiry despite receiving fees, on Thursday.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar while FIA Deputy Director Tahir Khan, Khyber Medical University (KMU) lawyer Abdul Moneen, Barrister Yasin on behalf of students and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) lawyer Sardar Sadat Ali appeared in petitions filed by students and Muhammad Medical College.

FIA’s deputy director Tahir Khan informed that as many as statements of 61 parents and students were conducted in inquiry initiated on the directives of court and found that students allegation against private medical colleges are genuine because four parents had paid Rs5lakh to Rs1 million in the name of donations.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that it is very unfortunate that on one hand private medical colleges are receiving high fees from students while on the on the other hand compelling people for provision of donation. He observed that PDMC should increase surveillance on the colleges because it is competent forum dealing with the issues.

Deputy Director argued that FIA has found that PDMC new administration has withdrawn appeal against reinstatement of college’s registration from Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Tribunal but the tribunal inquired regarding grounds for restoration of the registration and produced 190 pages report before court.

PMDC counsel Sardar Sadat Ali informed that first suspension was wrong and latterly it was restored because no complainant was appeared and several laws were violated during suspension of the registration of private medical college. He added that new body has initiated inspections of all colleges and identified deficiencies while added that students should approach PDMC for their grievances neither to register complaint with FIA. The divisional comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar adjourned further hearing while ordered all respondents to submit report in this regard.