PIO: Billing problems of newspapers to be resolved

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on Wednesday said billing problems of newspapers would be resolved on priority. He, in a meeting with a delegation of Rabja (Javed) Group, said efforts were underway to ensure fair distribution of advertisements.

According to a press release, the delegation led by Manzoor Sulehri congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on assuming the charge of PIO. The delegation informed the PIO about different problems including issues of rate, payment, infrastructure and, billing.

The delegation included Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Abdul Aziz Butt, Malik Zamard Awan, Zeeshan Qayyum, Zulfiqar Ali and Tariq Khan. Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan also vowed to resolve the issues faced by the regional newspapers on priority.

He expressed the resolve regarding resolution of the issues of regional papers during a meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ). The delegation led by RIUJ President Syed Qaisar Abbas Shah congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood khan on assuming the charge of PIO.

The delegation also included Malik Rasheed, Raheel Anwar Swati, Zarar Farid, Arif Malik, Imran Maqsood and Muzaffar Bhatti. They briefed the PIO about the issues faced by regional newspapers especially in obtaining health and accreditation cards. On the occasion, PIO Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation that the issues of the regional newspapers would be resolved on priority and process of obtaining health cards would be made easy. He said a comprehensive policy would be worked out to solve all the problems faced by the journalists and regional newspapers.

Moreover, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan also said concerted efforts were being made to ensure fair distribution of advertisements among the newspapers. The PIO, in a meeting with the delegation of Capital Union of Journalists (CUJ), said action would be taken against the fake newspapers.

The CUJ delegation led by Syed Mujtaba Rizwan congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on assuming the charge of the PIO and appreciated his efforts to resolve the problems faced by newspapers and journalists. The delegation informed the PIO about the non-professional individuals who had joined as the publishers leading to some issues in the newspaper sector.

Likewise, they highlighted the issue of dummy newspapers, and asked for measures to encourage small newspapers over their performance. On the occasion, PIO Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan assured the delegation that the problems faced by journalists would be solved on priority. Ghulam Farid Anjum, Zaki Dogar, Rao Ahsan, Sardar Fayyaz Anjum, Muhammad Maqsood, Haji Dawood and Naeem Rouhani and others were also included in the delegation.