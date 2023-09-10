Planning meeting for ATC and Exhibition 2023 organized

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Planning meeting regarding 29th Annual Technical Conference (ATC) and Exhibition was held at Islamabad. Leaders of the E&P Industry of Pakistan were invited for briefing over the various events planned and to seek their participation. The response was overwhelming with a number of participants from different companies in Pakistan who will continue to support the event.

Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Pakistan Section and Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geoscientists (PAPG) are holding Annual Technical Conference (ATC) and Exhibition on 7th and 8th November 2023 at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad. The theme of this year’s conference is “Exploring the Unexplored: High Risk Plays and Economic Challenges”.

ATC is a mega event of Petroleum Industry of Pakistan which is held annually and attracts over 1200 delegates from local and international E&P Companies, Services Companies, Regulatory Authorities and academia who bring and share their experience along with 35 stalls where global exhibitors display their technology.