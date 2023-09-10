IBA Karachi, OGDCL collaborate on leadership development avenues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi’s Center for Executive Education (CEE) has inked an MoU with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to collaborate on a range of leadership development, research, and consultancy initiatives of OGDCL.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director, OGDCL; and Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, at a ceremony held at the OGDCL headquarters in Islamabad. The IBA team included Mr. Kamran Bilgrami, Director CEE; and Mr. Furqan Tamoor, Senior Manager CEE. While OGDCL was represented by Mr. Shahzad Safdar, Executive Director; and Mr. Talat Haider, Head of OGTI. Dr. Zaidi expressed his delight in partnering with OGDCL, calling it one of the leading state-owned enterprises in Pakistan.

“OGDCL has a valuable relationship with IBA as earlier this year, we launched the IBA – OGDCL Talent Hunt Program, a fully funded scholarship scheme. Now they have also become a part of Center for Executive Education, where they will conduct 10 training programs under the IBA CEE umbrella called ‘LEAP (Learning Excellence for Accelerated Progression) for their mid to senior level staff and executives.” Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak MD, OGDCL said, “We have always considered IBA-CEE as one of the leading centers for excellence in continuing education.

Recently, we have started an exceptional training series with CEE at IBA for training and development of our officers. This program will henceforth become an integral part of our HR policy and collaboration system. Following this program, we will select candidates for the Postgraduate Diploma Program happening at IBA in Islamabad as well as some officers for the MBA program at IBA.” OGDCL and IBA-CEE have agreed to collaborate on a range of leadership development, research, and consultancy initiatives.

The leadership development programs will blend academic expertise with real-world industry insights and will be led by a team of experienced trainers from both organizations. The research and consultancy projects will leverage the collective knowledge and experience of both organizations to address key challenges and opportunities in the energy sector.

The MoU reflects OGDCL’s commitment to developing its human resources and promoting innovation within the energy sector. IBA-CEE is confident that this partnership will produce mutually beneficial results for both organizations and will contribute to the continued success and sustainability of OGDCL.

The Center for Executive Education (CEE), IBA, Karachi is a leading provider of executive education programs in Pakistan. IBA-CEE offers a wide range of programs for Public Sector, Corporate Enterprises and Family Businesses. CEE’s programs are designed to meet the needs of busy professionals and are delivered by a team of experienced faculty from both academia and industry. IBA-CEE is committed to providing high-quality executive education that helps professionals develop the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their careers.