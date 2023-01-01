Plot certificates distributed among flood victims

F.P. Report

LARKANA / JOCABABAD: In order to make the families affected by flood in the rains of 2022 prosperous in Jacobabad district and in recognition of love for Sindh, the ceremony of housing plot certificates and funds for construction of houses under the Sindh Walijabad (Housing Scheme) Act 1987 Commissioner Larkana Gehanur Laghari Sahib, Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh and Mir Liaquat Ali Khan Lashari, President Pakistan Peoples Party Jacobabad, President Ladies Wing Dr. Farkhanda, General Secretary PPP Jacobabad A.S. Arb Dayo and others distributed certificates for the construction of funds for the rights of 500 affected men and women in the first phase in Gaon Abad as per the instructions of the Sindh government.

Expressing their views, the affected women in the affected area expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government, district administration and political leadership. Masmat Rukhsana said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah came to her relief camp in October and promised to build houses and give us the right to own houses.

He further said that in the first phase more than 500 families of Jacobabad district have been given ownership rights and the construction of new houses has been started. On this occasion, the flood victims also praised the wonderful works of the Sindh government.