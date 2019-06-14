PM appoints Ali Jehangir Siddiqui honourary ambassador for foreign investment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Ali Jehangir Siddiqui as an honourary ambassador for foreign investment, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs notification said Friday.

“The prime minister has been pleased to approve the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Ambassador-at-Large for Foreign Investment in an honourary capacity with effect from June 13, 2019,” the notification read.

Siddiqui, an investment banking expert, is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui. He holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US.

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Siddiqui was previously appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. He stepped down from that post in December 2018.

Prior to his appointment as an ambassador to the US, he was appointed special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state.

Siddiqui had previously been serving as chairman of JS Bank and JS Private Equity.