PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on three day visit

F.P. Report

MADINA MUNAWARAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia here on Saturday along with his delegation on a three day visit. Governor of Madina Munawarah Prince Salman Bin Sultan Al Saud received the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister will stay in Madina Munawarah and will offer prayers at Masjid e Nabwi (PBUH). PM Shehbaz travelled on a commercial flight and during the flight mingled with the passengers. The passengers took selfies with the prime minister and had a chat with him.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister is expected to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments. Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, it was added. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat; lauds security forces’ operation in DI Khan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned a terrorist attack on police personnel in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shaheed DSP Gul Muhammad Khan, Naseem Gul, constable and others and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that KP police had been acting like a bulwark against terrorism. The cowardly terrorist activities could not shake their determination, he added. The prime minister also appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in District Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said that the brave jawans of security forces had countered terrorists without caring for their lives and sent them to hell. The security forces had given unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, he said while expressing resolve to crush the specter of terrorism. The prime minister further said that the entire nation was paying tribute to shaheed and serving personnel of security forces. (APP)