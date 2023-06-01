PM asks overseas Pakistanis to be wary of malicious propaganda against homeland

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked overseas Pakistanis to be wary of malicious propaganda and use of disinformation to tarnish image of Pakistan and the state institutions. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister expressed great pleasure to meet and interact with members of expatriate Pakistani community in France.

The Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are making vital contributions to their adopted countries all over the world and their fellow countrymen are proud of their achievements as proud sons and daughters of the soil.

Shehbaz Sharif said he explained to the overseas Pakistanis the circumstances in which the coalition government assumed office as well as the mammoth economic, diplomatic and political challenges that the government had to deal with over the last one year. He said he also outlined the broad contours of the Economic Revival Plan to put the economy back on track through long-term policies.

Shehbaz Sharif said achieving economic self-reliance remains the overriding goal for government.