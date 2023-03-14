PM calls for boosting Pak-Bahrain cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in the diverse fields.

He was talking to Commander of Bahrain’s National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, who called on him here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed avenues of cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, he specifically underscored the need for increased cooperation in Information Technology, medicine, construction, food security, and export of Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled human resource.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historic fraternal ties between the two countries, characterized by common aspirations, respect and values. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries and shared aspirations for further strengthening them in all areas of common interest.

Meawhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed importance of effective legislation for the development and prosperity of the country. Overall political situation and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting. Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting.