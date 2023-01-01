PM calls for global unity to fight Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called upon the civilized world to strongly condemn the highly offensive acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilized world.”

He further said that the need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it was now.

“We are deeply hurt,” the prime minister posted.

PM felicitates newly elected Punjab BC office bearers: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his best wishes for newly elected Vice Chairman, Punjab Bar Council Basharat Ullah Khan and Chairman Executive Committee Tahir Shabir.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Asma Jehangir Group had always stood firm for the rule of law and strengthening of democracy in the country.

In a related tweet, he also assured of his government’s unflinching support for the rule of law and welfare of legal fraternity.