PM endeavouring to control inflation, unemployment: Khattak

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is endeavouring to control inflation and unemployment and people would soon enjoy fruits of result oriented policies adopted by the government.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a sui gas provision scheme in Khatkale Nowshera, he said the government has significantly controlled corruption and policies of merit and transparency has been endured in greater interests of the people.

The Minister said conspiracies hatched against PTI would fail and government would complete its constitutional term.

Pervez Khattak said Pakistan is passing through a critical phase due to warmongering of India and it is the responsibility of every citizen to shun difference and join hands for the sovereignty and integrity of the country.