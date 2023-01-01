PM for action against elements spreading chaos

F.P. Report

GILGIT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion in Gilgit, and take strict action against them.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss development projects, and law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, said the security of every citizen was the state’s responsibility. In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on projects in information technology, health, education, and other sectors, as well as the issues.

He was told that steps had been taken to identify and address the problems confronting the education sector in all the GB districts, particularly Diamer and Astore. The measures taken for the promotion of education sector included the provision of food to the students, reconstruction of buildings and rehabilitation of dilapidated structures, professional training of teachers, and establishment of smart schools.

The prime minister was also apprised of the projects in GB health sector, including the establishment of a 24-hour helpline to address the issue of mental health. Besides the performance of the environment and tourism sectors, the prime minister was also briefed about the sowing of wheat and subsidy on the crop, production and potential of hydel power in GB as well as the budget.

Prime Minister Kakar directed the GB administration and leadership to assess the scope of the ongoing development projects and give a special focus on those of a crucial nature. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, GB chief secretary and Inspector General of Police, and senior officers attended the meeting.

CM Gilgit Baltistan briefs PM Kakar about development projects: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and apprised him of the progress on the ongoing uplift projects. The chief minister also briefed the prime minister about the public welfare projects, particularly in education and health sectors, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the development of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan. On the occasion, the chief minister presented the traditional tunic and a cap of Gilgit Baltistan to the caretaker prime minister.

PM lays wreath on martyrs’ monument: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here in Gilgit Baltistan on a two-day visit. Accompanied by Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the monument of martyrs at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. A contingent of GB Scouts presented a guard of honour to the prime minister.

The caretaker prime minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmen Wani on various matters. Later, the prime minister visited an exhibition of science models by students of local schools. He evinced a keen interest in the innovative models made by the students and interacted with them. The students presented various models depicting power generation from hydel and solar sources to mitigate impact of the climate change. The prime minister lauded the abilities of the children and said Pakistan had a bright future ahead due to its talented youth. He appreciated the knowledge of young girls and boys on environmental issues.

PM assures GB, Diamer elders of early completion of delayed projects: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assured the political elders of Gilgit-Baltistan and Diamer of his government’s support to ensure the early completion of delayed projects in the region.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of political elders of GB and Diamer, instructed the formation of a consultative platform to promote interfaith harmony in the country. The delegation welcomed the prime minister on arrival in the GB and discussed the law and order situation and other matters.