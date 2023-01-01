PM forms committee for revival of STZA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), formed a committee to ensure revival of the body’s operations.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting on the STZA, said the committee would be headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprise IT minister, law minister, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Senator Afnanullah and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority. He instructed the committee to present its recommendations within a week and also directed to immediately operationalise the STZA’s board of governors which should consist of experts from the relevant field.

The prime minister said any wastage of public resources would not be tolerated. Pakistani skilled youths were earning livelihood at their own while the relevant authority was lying dysfunctional. He said instead of investing in real estate, the STZA’s real objective was to promote technology. No delay in the reformation and operationalisation of the STZA would be acceptable, he commented.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that in its tenure, the Pakistan Muslim League-N introduced skill education to the youth with a view to enhance IT exports. During the COVID pandemic, hundreds of thousands of youngsters earned livelihood by using laptops given by the government, he remarked. In the briefing, the meeting was told that 400 companies were registered with the STZA, out of 63% were from Pakistan and rest belonged to China, USA, Turkey and other countries. The participants of the meeting were also apprised of the issues regarding the Authority’s board of governors. The prime minister directed the STZA to ensure effective implementation of the measures for promotion of country’s IT exports. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Syed Aminul Haq, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Public welfare, national progress among govt’s priorities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said public welfare and national progress were among the priorities of the federal government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The prime minister was talking to former members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, a PM Office Media Wing press release said.

Former MPAs, including Rana Mashhood, Aneeza Fatima, Rahila Khadim Hussain and Rumesh Singh, separately called on the prime minister. During meetings, the overall national and provincial political situation was discussed.

Shehbaz for swift privatisation of recommended public sector enterprises: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the privatisation process of public sector enterprises recommended by the Privatisation Board. The prime minister chairing a review meeting to discuss privatization said transparency must be the foremost priority in the privatisation process.

In his remarks at the meeting, the prime minister said that the government encouraged the privatisation of the PSEs. He directed to accomplish the privatization of the PSEs recommended by the Privatisation Board in a transparent manner and as per best international practices. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Advisor Ahad Cheema, State Minister Musadik Malik, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan, and other relevant officers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also said the government was ensuring the timely provision of loans for the employment of youth. He said thousands of the country’s capable youth were benefitting from the youth loan scheme recently launched by the government.

The prime minister was talking to the founder of Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib, who called on him here. During the meeting, Amjad Saqib appreciated the prime minister for the provision of soft loans to the youth for employment. Besides, he also briefed the prime minister about the provision of interest-free loans by the Akhuwat Foundation to the flood affected people. The prime minister said the government valued the provision of interest-free loans by the Akhuwat Foundation.