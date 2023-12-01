PM holds interactions with world leaders

DUBAI (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held informal interactions with multiple world leaders, on the sidelines of the COP28 summit.

Among those whom the prime minister interacted with informally, included British Prime Minister Rishi Sunik and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredrickson. The prime minister also held an informal interaction with British King Charles III as they participated in the family photo of High Level Segment of 28th Conference of Parties.

He also met with the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the high level segment of COP 28. Likewise the prime minister also interacted with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the occasion. At the Summit, the prime minister is accompanied by caretaker ministers for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani, for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and for Energy Muhammad Ali.

PM visits Pakistan Pavilion at COP 28 venue: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Pakistan Pavilion, established here at the venue of United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28). The prime minister was briefed on the efforts being made by Pakistanis with regard to the negotiations and facilitation in the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund.

He was also briefed on the ‘Living Indus Initiative’ which is designed to rehabilitate the health of the Indus Basin in Pakistan through climate-resilient approaches and nature-based solutions. The prime minister also met the Pakistani climate experts at the Pavilion and appreciated their efforts with regard to climate change risk mitigation. Caretaker ministers for Foreign Affairs and Climate Change, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates also accompanied the mrime minister.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday met Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte wherein he invited the Dutch firms to invest in agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy sectors of Pakistan.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of COP 28, they appreciated the celebrations held in Islamabad and The Hague to mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. This was the second meeting of both leaders after the one held in New York, United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, including situation in Afghanistan. They also discussed the evolving human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza. Prime Minister Kakar underscored that Pakistan and the Netherlands should work together bilaterally as well as through the European Union on matters of mutual interest.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands. The prime minister highlighted the importance of concrete outcome on climate action and referred to Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities despite being one of the lowest carbons emitters. Prime Minister Kakar invited the Dutch prime minister to visit Pakistan.

