PM Imran Khan appeals Pakistani expats for donations amid coronavirus crisis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister on Monday has appealed Pakistani expats for donations amid coronavirus crisis in the country.

PM Imran Khan in his video message recorded for the overseas Pakistanis said the world including Pakistan is facing coronavirus outbreak.

He said the United States, Germany and Japan have reserved heavy funds to fight the pandemic and added Pakistan has only managed $8 billion relief package for its people.

PM Khan said situation in Pakistan is changing due to lockdown and poverty as businesses remain shut across the country.

“Pakistan needs you, donate in Corona Relief Fund”, PM said to the expats.

He hoped that Insha Allah Pakistan will overcome the pandemic with the help of overseas Pakistanis and Tiger Relief Force.

The decision to address overseas Pakistanis by PM Khan was taken after consultation with the SAPM Zulfi Bukhari amid coronavirus outbreak.

For the sake of donation collection, a website has been launched with collaboration of Overseas Ministry. The Pakistani expats can donate their funds on the website.

Yesterday, in a video message for the international community, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries amid coronavirus crisis in order to ‘promote coordinated health and economic response’.

PM Imran Khan appealed the international community for taking an initiative on debt relief for the developing countries and also invited United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres to work with him in advancing the objectives of a coordinated response.