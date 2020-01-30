PM Imran Khan directs Governor Imran Ismail to resolve IG Sindh matter with consensus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has directed Sindh governor Imran Ismail to resolve the matter of provincial Inspector General (IG) with consensus.

According to details, the premier has asked IG Kaleem Imam to continue with his duties until further development.

The reaction came after Sindh IG met PM Imran and informed him about his reservation with the provincial government. During the meeting, law and order situation in the province was also discussed.

Earlier, federal cabinet members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had expressed concerns over the issue of Sindh IG Kaleem Imam’s transfer.

The transfer was postponed as federal cabinet handed over the matter to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Sources said that the government members from Sindh also expressed concerns over IG Sindh issue following which it was decided to further consult Sindh governor and chief minister for finalising the IGP appointment.

Let it be known that Kaleem Imam, while reacting to certain speculations that he has been transferred from his post, said today that he “won’t leave that easily and he has not yet been transferred.”

“A (false) impression is being given that I have been transferred (…) even if I am transferred, I am worth my weight in gold,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Karachi.

“A big plot was built against me.

“This ceremony is being considered as my farewell ceremony (…) It seems like Sindh police are trying to save its budget,” he added.