PM Imran Khan orders to submit immediate report on Quetta mosque explosion

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Saturday that he has directed the concerned authorities to submit an “immediate report on the condemnable, cowardly terrorist attack” in Quetta on Friday, which claimed the lives of 15 people including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

In a tweet, the premier hailed the martyred DSP as a “brave and exemplary officer”. He further mentioned that he had asked the Balochistan government to ensure provision of medical facilities to the injured persons.

“I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque and people at prayers. Have asked provincial govt to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured. Martyred DSP Haji Amanullah was a brave and exemplary officer,” the prime minister stated.

At least 15 people including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah and the Imam of the mosque were killed and 19 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion at a mosque in the provincial capital’s Satellite Town on Friday.

As per the reports, the bomb explosion took place when the people were offering Maghrib prayers. The nature of the blast which occurred in Satellite Town’ Ghausabad was not immediately clear.

Soon after the explosion, security forces and rescue staff reached the spot and shifted the wounded people to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Security officials have cordoned off the site of the blast.

The director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, had also tweeted yesterday, announcing that Frontier Corps personnel had reached the blast site and were carrying out a search operation along with police. “Every possible assistance be given to police and civil administration,” the tweet quoted Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying, adding that “those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim.”