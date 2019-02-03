PM Imran takes notice of hike in gas prices, orders inquiry

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of hike in gas prices for domestic consumers.

PM Imran said that shifting of additional burden of gas prices to consumers was inappropriate. He directed Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit on Sunday (today) and presided over high-level meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan had also warned the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to refrain from overbilling on Sunday.

“The SSGC and the PESCO should refrain from overbilling. They should not create hurdles for the masses and the government,” Mehmood Khan had said after people approached him to register their complaint against overbilling by the utility providers.

He said that ignorance of the SSGC and PESCO created the issue of law and order. Both the organisations were accountable before the public and government, he had maintained.