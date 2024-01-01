PM increases Ramazan Package to Rs12.5 billion

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has increased the volume of Ramazan Package from Rs7.5 billon to Rs 12.5 billon, besides directed for enhancing its outreach in the country to facilitate the masses during the upcoming holy month. Along with Utility Stores and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), mobile units would provide edible items at subsidized rates, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

In the initial phase, a total of 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centers were being established. The prime minister desired that maximum relief should be extended to the poor people.

During the month of Ramazan, the masses would be provided different edible items at lesser rates compared to market rates.

Besides, designated places, trucks would supply food stuff to different places and GPS technology would be used for this purpose.

A video would be released for use of mobile app. A dashboard would be created to supervise sale of mobile flour with the help of digital technology. On March 7, the prime minister had announced Rs7.5 billion subsidized Ramzan package.

A total of 39.6 million people would be provided food items during the holy month of Ramazan at subsidized 30 percent rates.

The items under BISP included, flour, rice, pulses, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk. The subsidy on flour would be Rs77 per kg and on ghee Rs100 respectively.

PM thanks President Muizzu, President Wikremesinghe, PM Pushpa Kamal, PM Sheikh Hasina for their congratulatory messages: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked President of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremesinghe, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for their congratulatory messages on his election as Prime Minister.

In separate posts on X, the prime minister thanked the President of the Maldives and said that Pakistan remained committed to deepening its relations with the Maldives.

Similarly, in another post on his X account, the prime minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ for his letter of felicitations on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “Look forward to working closely with him to realize the true potential of cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal,” he further posted. In a related post, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s congratulatory message, said that he looked forward to working with her to further strengthen the Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship. To a message of felicitation from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremesinghe, the prime minister said that he was confident that relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would continue to grow from strength to strength during the days ahead.