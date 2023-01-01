PM, Iranian president jointly open Mand-Pishin border market

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market aimed at boosting the bilateral trade.

This is one of the six border markets which will be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border.

The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The two leaders also planted a sapling in the premises of the border market as a gesture to stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were present.

The prime minister and the Iranian president also inaugurated the Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point. The line will play a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, “The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.”