IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued orders to relase PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition challenging Mr Qureshi’s arrest and declared his arrest under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) illegal.

The judge said the PTI leader would be released after submitting an undertaking. Mr Qureshi’s lawyers informed the court that they would submit the undertaking after consulting the PTI leader.

The PTI stalwart was among the top PTI leaders who were arrested in Islamabad on May 11 as the government tightened the noose around the party following countrywide protests against former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

Police took Mr Qureshi into custody during a raid at Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad.

— IHC also orders release of Shehryar Afridi’s wife —

In another hearing, the IHC also issued orders to release the wife of PTI leader and former minister Shehryar Khan Afridi.

During today’s hearing, Rabia was presented in the courtroom of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir. During the hearing, the Islamabad IGP told the court that Rabia and her husband were involved in the attack on the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.