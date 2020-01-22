PM Khan on cover of special WEF Time Magazine issue

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Time Magazine has featured Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other world leaders, on its cover page in a special issue on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that begin on Tuesday.

The other leaders featured on the cover illustration are founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and Europe’s Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, reports The News International.

On the cover, the five are seen sitting on a chairlift with the snow-covered Swiss Alps in the background, while US President Donald Trump and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg were shown in another chairlift.

Khan is expected be in Davos for a three-day official visit to attend the Forum, with his trip costing a mere $68,000 due to austerity measures taken by the government.

He will hold meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

His meeting with Trump was the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US leaders since Khan’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

Courtesy: (khaleejtimes)