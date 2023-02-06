PM phones Turkish president

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed condolences over the casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake which jolted Turkiye as well as Syria. Expressing deep grief over the loss of life and property, the prime minister sympathised with the grieved families. “The people of Pakistan are with their brotherly country of Turkiye and its people. Pakistan will extend its maximum support to the Turkish government and the people to help them cope with the quake-caused destruction,” the prime minister said. He said the adverse impacts of climate change were deteriorating. “The natural calamities and climate change know no boundaries, region, or ethnicity,” he remarked. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed souls, patience to the bereaved families, and early recovery of the injured. President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for the condolatory call and for offering support. Erdogan said he valued the sentiments of the prime minister as well as the Pakistani people.

Foreign Office Spokesperson also reiterated that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the wake of unprecedented natural calamity. “Beyond the immediate relief effort, we will continue to work with Turkiye in the post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction phases,” the spokesperson said in a press release. On the instructions of the prime minister, the NDMA was mobilizing all available resources including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies, it was added.