PM rejects FBR’s suggestions on petroleum, sales tax

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif rejected a couple of important pieces of advice from FBR on Saturday.

According to sources, FBR had suggested PM Shehbaz to increase sales tax on various items from 18% to 19% whereas it had advised to impose 18% tax on petroleum products.

FBR had planned to collect billions of rupees by putting in place these measures.

PM Shehbaz meanwhile dismissed these both suggestions and directed FBR Chairman to come up with alternate steps.

It must be remembered that the Govt had suspended sales tax on petroleum products from March 2022. Currently, the federal government is charging Rs 60 per litre as petroleum levy on petroleum products.

Courtesy: dunya news