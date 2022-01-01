PM seeks plan to solarise govt buildings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a plan at the earliest for solarisation of government buildings in Islamabad. The prime minister, who chaired the meeting of the cabinet committee on energy, was given a briefing on the gas development schemes across the country.

The cabinet committee approved the completion of construction work of the gas development schemes started during 2013-18. Federal ministers for finance, planning, energy and parliamentary affairs, Advisor Ahad Cheema, state ministers for petroleum, and finance and senior government officers attended the meeting.

NDMA chief briefs PM on rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday. During the meeting, he gave a detailed briefing to prime minister on the ongoing efforts for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.

SAPM Abdul Karim, Senator Sajid Mir call on PM: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hafiz Abdul Karim on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country. Senator Professor Sajid Mir also attended the meeting, according to PM Office.

Housing minister, MNAs meet prime minister: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Moulana Abdul Wasay called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to the housing ministry and overall political situation in the country. Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohail Asghar and Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, MPA from Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind, and Senator Kamran Murtaza also called on the prime minister and discussed matters of mutual interest. Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.