PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss politics, economy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him international and regional situation, matters relating to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.

Both leaders also talked about economic and political issues faced by the country, besides overall situation in the country.

IAEA DG calls on Bilawal

Director General IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the use of atomic energy in the areas of health, agriculture, industries and electricity.

The DG IAEA commended Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities.