PM Shehbaz visits quake-hit areas in Turkiye, assures full support in rehabilitation

F.P. Report

ADIYAMAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday Pakistan would continue to provide maximum assistance to Turkiye in its post-earthquake rehabilitation and reconstruction phases.

The prime minister expressed these views as he handed over the relief goods, mainly the winterised tents, to the Turkish officials during his visit to Adiayman city of Turkiye.

A special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force transported relief goods to Adiyaman city, the most-affected area in southeast Turkiye that suffered heavy damage from the earthquake of Feb 6.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف انقرہ سے آدیامان پہنچ گئے



آدیامان ترکیہ میں حالیہ زلزلے سے سب سے ذیادہ متاثر ہونے والا شہر ہے.



وزیرِ اعظم نے زلزلہ زدگان کیلئے پاکستان کی جانب سے بھیجا جانے والا امدادی سامان ترک حکام کے حوالے کیا. #PMShehbazinTurkiye pic.twitter.com/R0WuWBIcAT — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 17, 2023

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورہء ترکیہ



وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی آدیامان میں زلزلہ متاثرین سے ملاقات#PMShehbazinTurkiye pic.twitter.com/1q6gNH7mOz — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 17, 2023

وزیرِ اعظم کا آدیامان میں پاکستانی ریسکیو ٹیموں سے بھی ملاقات.



وزیرِ اعظم نے پاک فوج اور ریسکیو 1122 کے اہلکاروں کی امدادی کاروائیوں کو سراہا.



پاکستان فضائی، سمندری اور زمینی راستوں سے ترکیہ کے زلزلہ زدگان کیلئے امداد بھیج رہا ہے. وزیرِ اعظم. #PMShehbazinTurkiye pic.twitter.com/gYno6Gw3Hg — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 17, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif empathising with our Turkish brethren on the catastrophic loss of the Türkiye earthquake@CMShehbaz#PMShehbazinTurkiye pic.twitter.com/AscTLzswQs — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 17, 2023

The prime minister interacted with the victims of the earthquake, who lost their families, and conveyed to them sympathies on behalf of the Pakistani nation. He assured the Turkish government and the affected people that Pakistan would extend every possible cooperation to the brotherly country to cope with the devastation. He said Turkiye was a friend and brotherly country of Pakistan and hoped that it would overcome the challenging times with resilience.

He also met the rescue teams from Pakistan that took part in the search operation.

Earlier, on his arrival at Adiyaman airport, the prime minister was received by Turkish trade minister Mehmet Mus, Minister for Communication Adil Ismailoglu, Governor of Adiyaman Mahmut Cuhadar, President of Turk-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Turkish parliament Ali Shaheen, and senior officials.

The prime minister arrived in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit in a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation.

The federal cabinet on Thursday also decided to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake victims and directed the finance department to release Rs50 million for the purpose.

Pakistan mobilised relief assistance for both Turkiye and Syria in the wake of the massive earthquake. The country sent an 85-member urban search and rescue team, a 10-member search and rescue team, and a 10-member medical team to support the relief efforts. (APP)