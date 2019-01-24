PM summons CM Buzdar to discuss Sahiwal incident

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has summoned CM Punjab Usman Buzdar to discuss the situation after the Sahiwal incident.

According to local media reports, PM Imran has sought details from the CM Buzdar over the incident and will discuss the initial report submitted by a joint investigation team probing the killings.

Reports added that the prime minister is irked over the way the aftermath of the tragedy was handled by the Punjab government. Moreover, the premier is expected to direct the chief minister to appoint a focal person on the matter.

PM Imran is also expected to seek the chief minister’s advice regarding reforms in Punjab police.

On January 19, four people — including three members of a family — were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.