PM vows to ensure equal rights, opportunities for women

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to the women.

In a message in connection with International Women’s Day on Sunday, he said it is indeed encouraging to see that the Pakistani women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at the national and international level.

The Prime Minister said he firmly believes that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to our women.

He reaffirmed the pledge to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.