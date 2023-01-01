PMD alerts authorities to remain vigilant of BIPARJOY cyclone impacts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Extremely Severe Cyclone Storm (ESCS) “BIPARJOY” may probably approach the southeast Sindh coast and cause widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls at few districts of Sindh between June 13-17.

About the possible impacts of the cyclone, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed on Sunday that “With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during June 13-17”.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas districts from June 13/14 and June 16”, the PMD said.

Squally (high intensity) winds may damage loose and vulnerable structures. Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around).

The PMD has advised the fishermen not to venture in open sea till the system is over by June 17, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast. (APP)