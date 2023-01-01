Shafay says not right to do like May 9 incident to pressurise army

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) General Secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the incident of May 9 is unfortunate and it is not right to do such things to increase the pressure on the Pakistan Army.

Shafay Hussain along with the party’s chief organizer Chaudhry Sarwar addressed the PML-Q Youth Conference on Sunday and criticized the corrupt practices of the negative elements and the vandalism on May 9.

Shafay Husain said the youth was brainwashed on May 9 and fed to burn army buildings and monuments of the national heroes.

Shafay said his grandfather Zahoor Elahi raised a voice against the land grabber mafia during his time and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain took this politics forward. He said in Pakistan, politicians are accused of being involved in corruption but Chaudhry Sarwar and Chaudhry Shujaat are not accused of any kind. The PML-Q leader advised the youth that one should not believe anything on social media as the youth was misled in the name of true freedom. (NNI)

