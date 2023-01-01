PMD predicts above normal temperatures from February to April

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted near normal precipitation with above normal temperature over most parts of the country including Punjab during the months of February, March and April.



According to the department, overall, a tendency for nearly normal to slightly below normal precipitation is likely over the country with maximum negative departure over northern parts of the country.



Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation. Whereas the rest of the country including southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive nearly normal precipitation during the season from February to April 2023.



The temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country; whereas nearly normal over southern Punjab and Sindh during the forecast season.



As per these weather conditions, the fog episodes are likely to continue till the end of February in the plains of Sindh and Punjab, which is considered a source of moisture for standing crops.



Day time temperature would increase with the season throughout the country. Accordingly, irrigation at regular intervals would be required for standing crops.

The increase in maximum temperature along with dry condition would be supportive for early onset of pollen season in major cities (e.g. Islamabad, Lahore).

High temperatures could shorten the Rabi crop growing season’s length in plains of Sindh and Punjab.



The atmospheric conditions are suggestive for the likelihood of heat wave development towards the end of the season; especially over the plain areas of the country.



Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while light rainfall/ drizzle is likely in Pothohar region during next 24 hours. Minimum temperature in the provincial capital recorded 08°C while maximum reached to 22°C on Thursday. (APP)