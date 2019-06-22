PML-N clearly divided into two factions: Firdous Ashiq Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that today’s press conference of Maryam Nawaz proved that PML-N has been divided into two factions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president has rejected the ‘Charter of Economy’ of his uncle Shehbaz Sharif which shows that there are clear rifts within the party.

“Today a convicted woman did press conference which gained popularity through Qatari letter,” she added.

She said that Maryam Nawaz has termed the ‘charter of the economy’, proposed by PML-N president as a joke which is a big shame for the whole PML-N.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that three-times Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted for doing money laundering and for hiding assets.

She further said that all those who have looted national exchequer will be held accountable as a ‘day of accountability’ finally arrived.

She said that PM Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a traders country, adding that Emir of Qatar will announce investment package for Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that she considers this “meesaq-e-maeeshat” (charter of economy) offer as “mazaq-e-maeeshat”

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz maintained offering charter of economy to Imran Khan is like giving him an NRO as he, due to his incompetence, caused irreparable damage to the economy and now wants the opposition to become a part of his failure on economic front.

The daughter of former PM and PML-N’s lifelong leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz maintained that party president Shehbaz Sharif has his views and she has her views and in her personal opinion, this suggestion will only benefit “Nalaiq-e-Azam” (the biggest incompetent) Imran Khan for he has not only failed to revive the economy but in fact harmed it.