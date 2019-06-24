PML-N divided in two factions: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has claimed that there are two parties in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Railway minister said that the one is leading by Shehbaz Sharif and the other is leading Nawaz Sharif

“Shehbaz Sharif’s and my mother party is the same…We have never changed our party,” he said.

While responding on a new debate on the usage of word ‘selected’ in the National Assembly (NA) for the premier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has termed it “inappropriate” to call elected prime minister “a selected one.”

He added that PPP leader Khurshid Shah has said to make Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman understand that an elected representative should not be called ‘selected’.

Furthermore, regarding the government’s reforms in the state institutions, Rashid said the government was determined to improve all institutions, and an attempt has been made to reduce the deficit by Rs3 to 4 billion.

He said the rates of tickets were increased following a spike in prices of crude oil. “1.7 million liter of oil has been saved and 34 trains were made functional.”