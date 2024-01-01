PML-N, PPP deceiving people: Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the PML-N and PPP were once again deceiving the people by engaging in friendly wrestling.

Addressing party workers at Mansoorah on Friday, he said that the two former ruling parties have same political agenda and they were two sides of the same coin. Sirajul Haq said that the upcoming elections will determine the future of 250 million Pakistanis. He urged voters not to choose the tested parties but rather to vote for the JI on February 8. He advised party workers to intensify their efforts and spread the message of the JI across the country.

Highlighting the artificial rift between the PPP and the PML-N, he argued that the masses are well-informed in the age of social media. He claimed that both former ruling parties have nothing substantial to present in terms of past performance, relying on false promises to capture public attention. However, he expressed confidence that this time, the people will not accept them, as Pakistanis have grown weary of dynastic rule.