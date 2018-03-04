PML-N, PPP increase efforts for Senate chairmanship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) increased their efforts to get support of the independent candidates to assure their supremacy in the upper house of the parliament.

Both the parties trying to get maximum support before the election of Chairman and deputy chairman of Senate as they were trying hard to bring their own candidates on the two seats.

PPP and PML-N are making contact with the newly elected eight senators from Balochistan and four independent senators of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The private news channel reported that PPP delegation that reached Quetta earlier today has claimed that all of the eight independent senators from Balochistan have assured the party of their support in the upcoming poll.

PPP’s Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro (left) and Faisal Karim Kundi (right) reached Quetta here on Sunday, March 4, 2018, to convince the newly elected independent Senators to form an alliance with their party. Photo: Geo News

The delegation, comprising of Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Faisal Karim Kundi and Ali Madad Jattak, reached Quetta earlier today to meet Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The party leaders had held talks to convince the newly elected independent senators to join the party upon the special instructions of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

According to reports, PML-N has now a total of 33 seats in the Upper House and the party has 48 seats in the Senate.

Similarly, PPP was replaced as the largest party in the Senate after Saturday’s polls. The party, down six seats, has a total of 21 seats. Along with its allies, the party holds 40 seats in the Upper House of the Parliament.

