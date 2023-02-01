PML-N, PPP welcome ECP announcement of election date

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcement that elections in the country will take place on February 11, 2024.

PPP leader Nayyer Bukhari said that his party has been calling for holding timely elections. “Unelected individual or cabinet do not have right to rule the country… the elections should have been held within 90 days as per the Constitution,” he said while talking to a private TV channel.

Bukhari said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is answerable to the people and the Supreme Court for not holding elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said the caretaker government’s conduct will establish whether all political parties are given level-laying field.

PML-N senior leader Ayaz Sadiq also welcomed the announcement saying that it’s a positive development that the process to hold elections has commenced.

However, he insisted that fixing poll date is the mandate of the ECP.

PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui said that the ECP announcement is a positive development as it will ensure stability in the country. “I welcome this development even more because the announcement came from Supreme Court which has increased its sanctity,” he remarked.

He said it will be difficult for the ECP to backtrack on this date since the poll date was shared with the country’s top court. “We believe that elections will take on time,” he added.