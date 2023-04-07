PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz says CJP Bandial must ‘RESIGN’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Organizer of the ruling Janta–The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to “RESIGN” as his tilt toward her rival party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of Imran Khan is glaring.

She made two tweets on Friday soon after ending the National Security Meeting in Islamabad.

In her first tweet, Maryam said, “CJP Umar Ata Bandiyal has committed flagrant violations of law & constitution to favour IK/PTI. This blatant abuse of authority has led to an unprecedented revolt-like situation in the SC of Pak. Judges of impeccable repute have raised serious questions on CJP’s conduct & bias.”

Adding in the first twee, she said in her second message, “No CJ has ever been accused of such misconduct. His tilt towards PTI is glaring. CJP Bandiyal must RESIGN.”