PML-Q’s Cheema calls on PM Imran, discusses NAB cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the federal minister informed the prime minister of the concerns of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) regarding opening of 20 years old cases.

Sources said that the PML-Q demanded PM Imran to investigate the matter whether the NAB chairman opened the cases on his own or someone’s instructions.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that PM Imran Khan has assured him of digging into the matters and will contact hum.