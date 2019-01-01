Police arrests murderer of nine-year old girl in Nowshera

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: Police has arrested the main accused in assault and murder case of a nine-year old girl in Nowshera on Tuesday.

DIG Mardan Mohammad Ali Khan told media that the accused Yasir has confessed to killing the girl and police arrested him within three days.

He added that the accused was identified through DNA test.

DIG said that the accused was a friend of the victim’s father, who had also attended the funeral prayer of the victim, he added.

The DIG told newsmen, that the police officials would be rewarded for solving the case.

The accused was arrested from his house.

He said that 20 suspects were interrogated.

Shah Saeed, a resident of Nawan Killay in Nowshera Kalan, had reported the police that his nine-year-old daughter, (M), was a Grade-III student at a local school.

The man said as per routine, his daughter went to the Madrassa on last Thursday last but did not return.

“We searched for her everywhere and announcements were made through the Masajid loudspeakers but no clue found,” said the aggrieved father in the report registered at the police station.