Police employes stage demo against bombing

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The employees of police department, relatives and friends of the martyred cops here Wednesday stage protest demonstration against the brutal suicide bombing at Malik Saad Shaheed police lines’ mosque and demanded strict punishment of the culprits.



The protestors, including police cops, friends and families of the martyred constables gathered in front of the press club and demanded transparent inquiry of the horrific blast and unmasking the perpetrators behind the attack.



They said attack on unarmed policemen and worshippers was an inhuman act and chanted slogans against terrorism.



On this occasion, the civil society organisations, students, traders and transporters assembled in front of the press club to express soliderity with the Peshawar police.

They strongly condemned the horrific blast that left over 101 people, mostly policemen dead and 221 others injured.



The police cops and relatives of martyres said that such attacks can not shake their morale in fight against terrorism and would continue to give sacrifices for the country.



The employees of Peshawar police and families of the victims demanded an independent and transparent inquiry of the incident that sparked anger and wide spread condemnation.



They said such attacks on police in the red zone were unacceptable and decisive action should be taken against terrorists and their facilitators.



The protest demo under aegis of Pakhtuns students federation of the Islamia College University led by the general secretary, Arya Khan and senior vice president Abid Afghan said the blast in police lines’ mosque was a serious security breach and the perpetrators should be arrested soon with award of exemplary punishment.

They said civil society and Pakhtuns Students Federation was standing with the victims families of police force in this hour of grief and sorrow.



They demanded of the KP Government to immediately provide compensation to the victims families.



The civil society and students wings including Jamiat Students Federation of Islamia College Peshawar led by its Nazim Taqveem Ul Haq staged a peace walk to express soliderity with Peshawar police and martyres families.



They were holding placards inscribed with slogans against terrorism. (APP)