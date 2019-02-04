Police foil bid to force 11-year-old girl into marriage in Faryab

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan National Police forces have foiled a bid to force an 11-year-old girl into marriage in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the Criminal Investigation Department of Faryab Police intervened and prevented a forced marriage as a ceremony was underway to force an 11-year-old girl to marry a 34-year-old man.

The statement further added that the girl has been identified as Kamila who is originally a resident of Hazara Qala Village of Pashtun Kot district and is currently residing in Damqol Nahia Village of Maimana city.

According to the provincial commandment, Kamila was being forced to marry the 34-year-old Sakhidad against a dowry of 60 thousand Afghanis but the police forces intervened and prevented the forced marriage of the girl during the wedding day.

The groom, two men, and a woman have been arrested in connection to the forced marriage of the girl and an investigation is underway in this regard, the statement by provincial police commandment added. (Khaama Press)